Report: NBA will allow players to practice starting May 1st, but Bucks won’t get to participate

According to ESPN, the NBA will allow teams to open practice facilities for players only starting May 1st, but only if their respective state and local governments have lifted their stay-at-home orders.

Under Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order, the Bucks will not be one of those teams. The second installment of the order goes until at least May 26th.

However, it can be viewed as a sign that the NBA is trying to make moves to restarting the season.

