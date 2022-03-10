Report: MLB players accept owners’ offer, lockout to end

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — After a total of 99 days, the Major League Baseball owners’ lockout of the players appears to be coming to an end.

Multiple national media outlets are reporting the MLB Players’ Association has voted to accept the league’s latest Collective Bargaining Agreement offer, meaning the owners will likely end the work stoppage they created on December 2.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Final vote from the eight on the executive subcommittee and 30 player reps, per sources: 26-12 in favor of the new labor agreement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Players could begin reporting to Spring Training as early as Friday, and free agency could resume as early as Thursday night if both sides ratify the new agreement, according to reports.

The agreement would come after the league canceled the first four series of the regular season, and commissioner Rob Manfred had previously set deadlines on preserving a 162-game season. It remains to be seen on how the previously-canceled games would be made up, but the league had previously told players a 162-game season would be saved if they agreed to a deal before 3 p.m. eastern time Thursday.

It is believed baseball’s new Opening Day will be April 7, about a week after the originally-scheduled opening date. The league will also likely see a flurry of transactions as teams rush to fill their rosters before the new Opening Day. Several big-name free agents, including former National League MVP Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, Michael Conforto, Nick Castellanos and Trevor Story, remained unsigned at the time the owners locked out the players.

Despite starting the lockout in early December, effectively freezing all offseason transactions, owners did not begin negotiations in earnest until recent weeks. What followed was a flurry of late-night meetings and offers traded back-and-forth, along with statements from both sides released to the media blaming the other side.

In the end, the players felt the owners made enough improvements to their offer by raising the league’s Competitive Balance Tax — a soft salary cap that penalizes teams for spending more than a certain level on payroll every year — along with minimum salaries for players who have been in the league for fewer than three years.

Players also agreed to continue negotiating over a possible international draft for non-U.S.-born players until July 25. If a deal on the new draft is not reached by then, current international signing rules would remain in place, and the qualifying offer system for Major League free agent draft pick compensation would remain in place. However, if players do agree to an international draft, the owners have promised to eliminate the draft pick compensation system.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

