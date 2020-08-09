Report: Mike Pence will campaign in Wisconsin during Democratic National Convention

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Wisconsin on Aug. 19, the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Pence’s planned visit was reported Friday by The New York Times.

Biden announced last week he would not be attending the in-person convention due to concerns over the coronavirus. Instead, he will accept his presidential nomination from his home state of Delaware.

