Report: La Crosse County Jail inmate died of natural causes

Associated Press by Associated Press

LA CROSSE, Wis. — An investigation finds that a La Crosse County Jail inmate who was found dead in his cell in February died of natural causes.

The La Crosse Police Department investigated the death of 57-year-old Jeffrey Nottestad of Hixton. An autopsy was conducted at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the autopsy and investigation concluded that Nottestad died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.

Nottestad was being held in the jail on a probation warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Jailers and emergency responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.

