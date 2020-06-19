Report: Kobe King to step away from basketball for ‘personal reasons’

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Former Badgers basketball player Kobe King will no longer be playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to a report from Husker Online.

The report sites a statement from Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg saying, “Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons. We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer Kobe King has left the #Nebrasketball program. Here is the latest…https://t.co/CWtwiKoDsN — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) June 19, 2020



In late January, King announced he would be transferring out of UW-Madison’s basketball program. Roughly a month later, King committed to Nebraska.

