REPORT: Jones suffered “mild” MCL sprain, will avoid IR

by Kyle Jones

Rick Scuteri Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a “mild” MCL sprain, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

The injury will keep Jones out of action for 1-2 weeks, meaning he will not have to be placed on injured reserve.

The UTEP alumnus had 7 carries for 25 yards in Sunday’s win over Seattle.

Should he only miss two weeks, Jones would be available for the Packers’ game against the Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12.

Jones has been Green Bay’s top rusher this season, with 541 total yards and 3 touchdowns.

His absence will likely mean an expanded role for AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill.

Dillon has been a consistent second option for the Packers this season, while Hill has only garnered 10 carries for 24 yards.

The Packers have not yet confirmed the extent of Jones’ injury.

