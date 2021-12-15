Giannis Antetokounmpo placed in health and safety protocols, out Wednesday against Pacers

by Logan Reigstad

Charles Krupa - staff, AP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the team’s game Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after being placed on the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Antetokounmpo and guard Wes Matthews are both listed in a Tuesday night league injury report as being out due to health and safety protocols.

The news was previously reported by The Atlantic’s Shams Charania.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protcols and is out vs. Indiana on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2021

The protocol rules require a player who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate away from the team for ten days or have two PCR tests within 24 hours come back negative.

In September, Antetokounmpo told reporters he has been vaccinated against the virus.

The forward scored 20 points Monday night, but the Bucks still fell to the Boston Celtics 117-103.

No Pacers players are on the health and safety protocols list as of Monday night.

Last month, Bucks star Khris Middleton tested positive for COVID-19.

