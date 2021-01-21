Report: Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at age 68

Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died at the age of 68, according to multiple media reports.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel was one of the first to report Thompson’s death.

Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021

Thompson served as the Packers’ general manager from 2005 until 2017, when he stepped aside. Among his first moves as GM was drafting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and assembled the team that ultimately won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson also hired Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach in 2006, and drafted other notable names that contributed to the Super Bowl title, like Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, B.J. Raji, Clay Matthews, T.J. Lang, and Bryan Bulaga. He also convinced Charles Woodson to sign with the Packers as a free agent ahead of the 2006 season.

In May 2019, Thompson revealed he had been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder affecting his nervous system.

