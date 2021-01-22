Report: Former Milwaukee Braves, Brewers legend Hank Aaron dies

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

ATLANTA — Baseball legend Hank Aaron has died, according to local media reports.

CBS 46 in Atlanta is reporting Aaron died Friday morning. The Atlanta Braves also confirmed the news.

Aaron broke baseball’s all-time home run record on April 8, 1974, passing Babe Ruth with his 715th career home run. Aaron ended his career with 755 home runs, which stood as baseball’s all-time record until Barry Bonds broke the record in August 2007.

One of the best to ever play our game. MLB Network mourns the passing of Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/SJVCidT8w0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2021

Aaron has strong ties to the state of Wisconsin, beginning his major league career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954 at the age of 20 years old. He played in Milwaukee through 1965, before the Braves moved to Atlanta. That’s where he stayed until 1975, when he returned to Milwaukee to finish his career with the Brewers.

He retired in 1976 and was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1982. He still holds baseball’s all-time record for Runs Batted In and Total Bases.

The Braves and Brewers both have Aaron’s #44 retired at their stadiums.

Aaron was 86 years old.

