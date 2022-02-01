Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office releases documents in fatal crash following high-speed chase

by Kyle Jones

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. — Recently released reports from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office provide new details about a fatal crash that occurred last summer.

In a press release on August 20, Sheriff Joseph Konrath said Sebastian Warren, 24, of Portage was traveling southbound on County JJ when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove into a ditch. Warren’s car struck multiple trees and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recently-released documents claim that Warren was fleeing from a deputy prior to the crash.

According to an officer’s report, a deputy was sent to the intersection of County Roads B and JJ in Waushara County for reports of a vehicle speeding back and forth near a cemetery.

A deputy claims they saw the vehicle traveling on County Road B at 70 mph, where the speed limit is 25 mph. The vehicle then turned onto County Road JJ, nearly losing control, before continuing south.

The deputy followed the vehicle, turning on his emergency lights and siren to begin a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop. According to the deputy’s report, he reached nearly 100 mph but was not able to catch up to the vehicle.

The deputy ended his chase after the vehicle crossed the Waushara County/Marquette County line. The report states that he lost sight of the vehicle, but continued south in case it crashed.

The deputy later found the vehicle on its roof in the woods to the east of the road. According to the report, he heard the driver yelling from the inside. EMS was called, and the driver identified himself as Sebastian Warren. The deputy says they tried to free Warren, but he was trapped and became unresponsive.

Warren was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after EMS crews arrived at the scene of the crash.

