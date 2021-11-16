Report finds Madison police caught off guard by scale, anger of 2020 protests

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A third-party report into how the Madison Police Department handled protests during the summer of 2020 finds the department was not prepared for the scale of the demonstrations or anger they faced.

The results of the report from the University of Pennsylvania’s Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice found that while the department’s “Madison Method” of handling protests has worked in the past, it left the department largely unprepared for the level of vitriol officers encountered.

The third-party report was requested following protests over the death of George Floyd on May 30-June 1 and another set of protests later in the summer that saw statues pulled down outside the State Capitol and the attempted firebombing of several buildings downtown, including the City-County Building.

The report notes most of the individuals who took part in the protest remained peaceful, but the violence came from a small group of people.

Several people taking part in the violence were later identified through security cameras, prosecuted and charged through the rest of 2020 and 2021. The statues outside the State Capitol were restored earlier this year.

“While MPD has always sought to communicate effectively with the community, it was unprepared for the scope and emotion of the May 30 protests, in large part because of a lack of communication between MPD and community activists,” the report found. “In part this was a function of a larger gap between community and MPD, as many community organizers refuse to engage with MPD. Communication gaps continued throughout the summer of 2020 and persist today.”

























































The report acknowledges MPD’s method of typically handling protests, which has become known as the “Madison Method” in policing circles, typically involves prioritizing the Constitutional right to assemble and maintaining an open dialogue with citizens before, during and after protests, while also balancing the rights of protesters with the rights of the community at large, “protecting people first and property second.”

However, that method proved ineffective due to the lack of communication.

The report recommended that Madison police emphasize a “less is more” approach to future protest events, especially when police themselves are the focus of the protest. The report also concluded MPD should refocus their de-escalation techniques during protests to focus on “proportional reactions” to stop instigators of violence.

The report also said MPD should avoid using gas or other methods of dispersing groups whenever possible, only using them when officers are unable to safely de-escalate a situation through targeted interventions or arrest, or when the use of gas or pepper spray is necessary to prevent imminent injury to other people.

The findings did find that historically, MPD has honored and respected the community’s first amendment rights to assembly and protest through the “Madison Method,” and said the willingness and cooperation of high-ranking MPD officials throughout the review shows their commitment to reform.

MPD invited a “highly diverse group of community and law enforcement stakeholders” to help conduct the report, identify contributing factors and come up with specific recommendations for reform.

In all, the report identified 133 contributing factors to the violence and property damage stemming from the otherwise peaceful protests, and makes 69 reform recommendations.

Madison police officials will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to give their reaction to the findings. You can watch that press conference on Channel3000.com and Channel3000+ streaming apps.

A full copy of the report is available here and embedded below.

