Report: Demarcus Cousins to sign one-year deal with Bucks

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Four-time NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2021

Cousins, who is currently a free agent, played in 16 games for the Clippers last year, averaging 7.8 points per game.

He was drafted 5th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, and played for Team USA at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and 2016 Olympics, winning gold at both tournaments.

Predominantly a center, Cousins joins a Bucks team that sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks, who take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, have not officially announced the signing.

