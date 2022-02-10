Report: Bucks trade DiVincenzo, acquire Ibaka in four-team deadline deal

by Jaymes Langrehr

MILWAUKEE — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are adding some reinforcements to their front court at the league’s trade deadline.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are involved in a large four-team deal also involving the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

As part of the reported deal, the Bucks are sending guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojele to the Clippers. In return, the Bucks will be getting veteran big man Serge Ibaka and two future second-round draft picks.

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Ibaka has twice led the NBA in blocks and has made three All-Defense teams during his 13-year career. The 32-year-old should bolster the Bucks’ interior defense, which has struggled at times while Brook Lopez has missed most of the season with a back injury.

Ibaka has averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while playing about 15 minutes per game with the Clippers so far this year.

The trade also frees up salary cap room and roster spots to allow the Bucks to possibly add additional veterans who may have their contracts bought out after the trade deadline passes.

The Bucks are on a four-game win streak, overtaking the Chicago Bulls for the lead in the Central Division standings with a 35-21 record overall. They hope to wrap up a clean sweep of a Western Conference road trip Thursday night in an NBA Finals rematch against the Phoenix Suns.

