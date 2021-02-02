Bucks planning to allow fans back at Fiserv Forum soon

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Morry Gash Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ days of playing inside an empty arena may soon be coming to an end.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Bucks may host between 3,000 and 5,000 fans per game at the Fiserv Forum as soon as next month.

The comments were made during a virtual panel discussion by Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin, who said the organization could look to start at 25% capacity in the arena, which normally seats more than 17,000.

There would be additional health and safety protocols in place if or when fans were allowed back in the stands. But hosting fans may also require a change in the Milwaukee Health Department’s current public orders on gatherings.

The Bucks announced before the season they would not be hosting fans until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the availability of a vaccine is making in-person attendance before the end of the NBA season a possibility.

