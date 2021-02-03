Report: Brewers to sign Gold Glove 2B Kolten Wong

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly adding a Gold Glove defender to the middle of their infield.

Multiple media outlets, including MLB Network and The Athletic, are reporting the Brewers are signing second baseman Kolten Wong to a 2-year, $18 million contract with an option for a third year. The team has not yet officially announced the signing.

Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

If Brewers exercise Wong’s option, deal will grow to three years, $26M, source says. First with agreement: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

Wong has spent the first eight years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the Gold Glove award as the best defensive second baseman in the National League the last two seasons.

He was also a constant thorn in the Brewers’ side as a member of the Cardinals, hitting .282 with 8 home runs and 50 RBI against thim in 111 career games. Wong has also had a lot of success at his new home stadium, hitting .397 for his career in games played at American Family Field (formerly Miller Park).

The addition of Wong may mean a position change for Keston Hiura, who has played second base for the Brewers for most of the past two seasons.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.