Report: Big Ten to reverse course, go on with fall football season

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — In a major reversal, chancellors and presidents from Big Ten universities have voted in favor of playing football this fall, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sports reporter Jeff Potrykus.

A proposal has reportedly been approved for the conference to begin the 2020 season in the fall.

Heard on hot mic, University of Nebraska president says #bigtenfootball announcement comes tonighthttps://t.co/EXd3fuHJ5i — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) September 15, 2020

The news comes after a report that Big Ten presidents and chancellors planned to hear a presentation about playing a football season, maybe as soon as late October.

The Big Ten originally pulled the plug on fall sports back in early August.

