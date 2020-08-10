Report: Big Ten to “pull the plug” on fall sports season, including football

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten will pull the plug on the upcoming football and fall sports season, according to ESPN. Sources say commissioners of the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday, just one day after the Mid-American Conference postponed its fall sports season.

ESPN reports that Big Ten officials are ready to postpone fall athletics, but they wanted to gauge if commissioners from the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and PAC-12 felt the same way.

Another meeting is scheduled for Sunday night. This decision to potentially postpone football season comes less than a week after the Big Ten released its conference-only schedule for the season.

