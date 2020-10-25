Report: Badgers QB Mertz tests positive for COVID-19, awaiting second test result

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The State Journal said Mertz will be taking a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm his result, but the result of that test has not yet been returned to the university.

If the positive result is confirmed, Mertz will have to sit out of practice and games for at least 21 days, according to the Big Ten Conference’s protocols. That would include games for the No. 9 Badgers against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

Mertz was spectacular in the Badgers’ season opener against Illinois on Friday night. The redshirt-freshman threw for five touchdown passes and only had one incompletion.