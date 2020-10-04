Report: Badgers QB Jack Coan injured, out of practice indefinitely
MADISON, Wis. — Badgers quarterback Jack Coan suffered a foot injury on Saturday and will be out of practice indefinitely, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Coan injured his foot at practice and will have to undergo surgery, Potrykus reports. He is expected to be out for at least a few weeks.
The Badgers won’t have their veteran QB for the 2020 season opener against Illinois. Their other QB options are likely Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vandem Boom.
Wisconsin is set to open its season against the Illini on Oct. 24.
