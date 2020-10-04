Report: Badgers QB Jack Coan injured, out of practice indefinitely

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Badgers quarterback Jack Coan suffered a foot injury on Saturday and will be out of practice indefinitely, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Coan injured his foot at practice and will have to undergo surgery, Potrykus reports. He is expected to be out for at least a few weeks.

The Badgers won’t have their veteran QB for the 2020 season opener against Illinois. Their other QB options are likely Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vandem Boom.

Wisconsin is set to open its season against the Illini on Oct. 24.

Talked two a pair of sources — one late yesterday and the second early this AM: #Badgers QB Jack Coan suffered a foot injury at practice and is out indefinitely. Not sure of severity. https://t.co/SMUm8uftYQ — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 4, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.