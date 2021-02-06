Report: Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard turns down Packers offer

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
Jim Leonhard Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Coordinator

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has turned down Matt LaFleur’s offer to be the Packers’ next defensive coordinator, according to a report from Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Leonhard talked with LaFleur on Thursday and turned down the job on Friday.

According to Oates, Leonard said he was “extremely flattered” by the offer, but he ultimately wants to stay at UW-Madison for the time being.

The Packers announced last week that former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract expired at the end of the 2020 season and would not be brought back.

Leonhard took over as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator in 2017.

