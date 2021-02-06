Report: Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard turns down Packers offer

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has turned down Matt LaFleur’s offer to be the Packers’ next defensive coordinator, according to a report from Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Leonhard talked with LaFleur on Thursday and turned down the job on Friday.

After careful consideration, University of #Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard informed #Pqckers coach Matt LaFleur Friday night that he will not accept the same position in Green Bay, according to Leonhard and his agent, Tim Valentyn of Madison. (More to come) — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) February 6, 2021

According to Oates, Leonard said he was “extremely flattered” by the offer, but he ultimately wants to stay at UW-Madison for the time being.

#Badgers DC Jim Leonhard on turning down #Packers’ job offer: “It was me choosing UW. I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.” — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) February 6, 2021

The Packers announced last week that former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract expired at the end of the 2020 season and would not be brought back.

Leonhard took over as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator in 2017.

