Rep. Pocan holds news conference at Madison Main Post Office

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Mark Pocan is holding an in-person news conference at the Madison Main Post Office in the wake of President Trump’s attack on the Postal Service and upcoming elections.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments