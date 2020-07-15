Rep. Pocan announces defense spending bill for F-35 noise mitigation

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Representative Mark Pocan says $50 million will be used to fund a new program to provide noise mitigation grants for communities impacted by military aviation noise.

That money is part of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense spending bill.

In Madison, the grants will be utilized for communities affected by the new F-35 jets at Truax Field.

Pocan says more than one thousand homes near Truax will be exposed to higher noise levels because of the F-35s, and that he’s “always believed that if you break it, you buy it.”

He says while Congress did not control the decision to bring the jets to Madison, Pocan says he refuses to let the people of Wisconsin face the consequences alone.

The bill will go to a vote on the House floor by the end of the month and will need Senate approval before going to the president’s desk.

