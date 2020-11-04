Rep. Mike Gallagher wins re-election for Wisconsin’s 8th congressional district

Site staff by Site staff

WISCONSIN (AP) — The Associated Press has called Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s re-election to the U.S. House.

The AP’s call came at 11:25 p.m.

Gallagher represents Wisconsin’s 8th district, which includes Green Bay.

The 36-year-old originally took office in 2017.

He was up against Democrat Amanda Stuck in the 2020 election.

