Rep. Kind wins 13th term in race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Ron Kind has won his 13th term representing Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

He defeated Republican Derrick Van Orden, a political newcomer and former Navy Seal.

Kind was first elected to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. He is getting ready to wrap up his 23rd year in office.

The district includes La Crosse, Eau Claire and covers a large portion of western Wisconsin. Kind will serve a two-year term.

