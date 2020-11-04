Rep. Grothman holds onto 6th Congressional District seat

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman has won the race for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District.

Grothman has represented this area since 2014. He has served on the House Oversight, Reform, Education and Labor Committees and is considered one of the most conservative members of Congress.

Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District includes Columbia, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marquette, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Waushara counties. Portions of Dodge, Milwaukee and Winnebago counties also lie within the district.

He will serve a two-year term.

Republicans have held this seat all but two years dating back to 1940s.

