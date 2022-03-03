‘It has been a great honor’: Rep. Gordon Hintz won’t run for reelection in 2022

by Logan Rude

Submitted

MADISON, Wis. — After nearly 16 years working in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Rep. Gordon Hintz announced Thursday he doesn’t plan to run for reelection.

Hintz (D-Oshkosh) was elected to the Assembly in 2006 and was later elected as Assembly Minority Leader in 2017.

“It has been a great honor to represent the people of Oshkosh in the Wisconsin State Assembly the past 15 years,” Hintz said in a statement. “As someone born and raised in Oshkosh, a product of Oshkosh public schools, who shared his parents’ interest in public service, the job has been a thrilling and incredibly rewarding experience.”

In his statement, Hintz said he hasn’t made any decision about future plans yet but is looking forward to “the next challenge.”

Today, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election to the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/39szMUi4EQ — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) March 3, 2022

RELATED: Rep. Gordon Hintz stepping down as Assembly Democratic Leader

Late last year, Hintz announced plans to step down as Democratic leader. His Democratic colleagues later elected Rep. Greta Neubauer, a Racine native, as his successor.

During his time in the Assembly, Hintz also served as Chair of the Assembly Consumer Protection Committee (2009-10), a member of the State Building Commission (2009-14), on the legislature’s budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance for two budget cycles (2015-16 and 2017-18) and as a board member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (2019 to present).

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.