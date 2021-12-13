Rep. Gordon Hintz stepping down as Assembly Democratic Leader

by Kyle Jones

Scott Bauer Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz joined by other Democrats urge Republicans to pass a bill in special session expanding Medicaid, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Republicans convened and quickly adjourned the sessions within seconds, taking no action on the bill.

MADISON, Wis. – After four-plus years as the head of the Assembly Democrats, Rep. Gordon Hintz is stepping down.

In a statement Monday, Hintz announced he would leave his post on January 10, 2022.

“I have been humbled and honored to lead the Assembly Democrats for the past four-plus years,” the Oshkosh native said. “I want to have more time for my district and my family.”

Hintz will remain in the Assembly, representing the 54th district.

"I have even more confidence and optimism about the future of the Assembly Democrats than when I stepped into this role four years ago," he said.

Hintz was first elected to the Assembly in 2006 and was elected to lead the Democrats in 2017.

Hintz’s colleagues reacted to his decision throughout Monday.

“Gordon has led our caucus through tremendously challenging times,” Rep. Mark Spreitzer said in a statement. “I am grateful for Gordon’s leadership, and look forward to continuing to work with him in the State Assembly.”

Spreitzer noted Hintz’s leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that Representative Hintz stepping back now will give him time to further serve his constituents in Oshkosh,” Assistant Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein said in a statement. “His wit and smarts will still be a valuable asset to our caucus.”

Hesselbein praised Hintz’s humor and floor strategy.

Hintz’s Republican counterpart, Speaker Robin Vos, also commented on his departure.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Gordon over the last four years,” Vos said in a statement. “While we don’t agree on policy we certainly share a love for the state of Wisconsin and a desire to see growth and prosperity for all the people that make it such a great place.”

Vos wished Hintz luck and expressed respect for Hintz’s decision to spend more time with his family.

