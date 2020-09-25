Rep. Deb Kolste appointed to Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Deb Kolste of Janesville has been appointed to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance for the remainder of the current legislative session.

Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh made the announcement Friday morning.

“I am very pleased to appoint Representative Kolste to the Joint Committee on Finance, where I know she will be a strong advocate for Wisconsin values,” Hintz said. “As a former medical technologist, Representative Kolste brings an important and much needed perspective to our budget decisions. She has seen the impact of irresponsible policy decisions on our healthcare system, leaving taxpayers with high premiums and less coverage.”

Kolste will fill former Rep. Chris Taylor’s seat. Taylor was appointed to the Dane County Circuit Court in July following Judge Jill Karofsky’s election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.