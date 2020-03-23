Rep. David Bowen tests positive for coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release.

Bowen tested positive over the weekend after he had a fever late last week. He is now in quarantine at home and “is in good spirits and recuperating.”

“While it isn’t clear whether I was infected by this individual or someone else within our community, one thing is certain – it is imperative that this virus be taken seriously and that individuals minimize social interactions and stay home to prevent further spread of this virus and its immobilizing symptoms,” Bowen said in a statement. “Had I known of my status even earlier, I would have reduced my exposure to others who may potentially have gotten the virus from me. Even if you are young and typically healthy, it’s even more important that you heed the call to stay home, take care of your family, and not spread the virus to others who are vulnerable.”

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday.

