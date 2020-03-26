Rep. Chris Taylor will not seek re-election

MADISON, Wis. — After almost a decade serving the state Assembly, Rep. Chris Taylor announced Thursday she will not seek re-election or election to any other legislative seat in 2020, according to a statement from her website.

Taylor, a Democrat from Madison, released the following statement:

“Serving in the state legislature and representing the people of my community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have been humbled by the trust my district has placed in me, and it has been a true privilege to serve in some of the most difficult and divisive political times in our state’s history, including during this COVID-19 crisis. I thank my community and all of the amazing people I have met on this journey.”

