Rep. Chris Taylor appointed to Dane Co. Circuit Court to replace Jill Karofsky

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, to the Dane County Circuit Court following Judge Jill Karofsky’s election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Taylor is one of the most liberal members of the Assembly, where she’s served since 2011. She announced in March that she was not running again for a seat in the Legislature. Taylor did not comment at the time about her reasons for leaving. Taylor will join the circuit court on August 1, when Karofksy departs for the Supreme Court.

“Chris Taylor has devoted her life to fighting for people’s legal rights, having worked as an attorney in private practice, a nonprofit leader, and most recently in the Wisconsin Legislature,” Evers said. “This passion for justice and the law will make her an excellent addition to the Dane County Circuit Court.”

Taylor has served five terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly. She worked as the public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin prior to her role in the State Assembly.

From 1996 to 2003 Taylor worked in private practice where she focused on family law and civil litigation.

