Rep. Bryan Steil participates in early voting, encourages others to ‘find the path that works for them’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil participated in early in-person voting on Tuesday, and encouraged others to get out and vote.

“Everybody needs to find the path that works for them,” Steil said. “What’s so important is that everyone gets out and makes sure their voice is heard.”

