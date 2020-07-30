Renovations on Sun Prairie City Hall to start in August, two years after explosion

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Channel 3000 Photo of City Hall immediately after the explosion in July 2018

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two years after the explosion in Sun Prairie, BD One LLC will start renovations to the Old City Hall on Aug. 3.

BD One bought the building two months before the explosion, a release said.

“We are excited to finally begin this renovation project and to bring some new businesses to the area,” said David Wilder, owner of BD One. “We are grateful for the patience and support from the Sun Prairie community and we are hopeful that this project can be a catalyst for the redevelopment of this corner of Sun Prairie’s historic downtown.”

The Old City Hall building is located across from the Bar House and received extensive damage on Jul 10, 2018. Since the explosion, the building has been vacant.

The Old City Hall was built in 1895. The building, which used the Romanesque Revival style, was originally home to the Sun Prairie Village offices, fire station, the jail, a public auditorium and meeting rooms.

Renovations are expected to finish by the end of October. Flavors! Wine Bar will be the first incoming tenant to the space. They will have self-serve and flights of wine. They will also have arts and entertainment events.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments