Rena Gail (Miller) Applebaum

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Rena Gail (Miller) Applebaum passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

She was born on March 30, 1937, in Chehalis, Wash., to Beulah May Borland and Louis Edward Miller. Rena grew up in various states including Washington, Colorado and Wisconsin, as her parents moved about for work and was an only child. She met and married Arthur Applebaum in May 1971 in Madison, Wis. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah.

Rena, who sometimes went by Terri and in her later years preferred to be called Gail, loved photography and poetry. She was talented with both. She had a few of her poems published. Rena also loved gardening and knew a great deal about many native flowers as well as garden plants. She loved being a wife and mother and spent a lot of time caring for her husband and daughters, keeping house and canning food. She also loved animals and always had a cat on whom she doted.

Rena joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints together with her family and was thrilled to become an eternal family following a trip to Salt Lake City and receiving ordinances in the temple there. She was kind and loving and willing to serve others.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Art.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Applebaum (Madison, Wis.) and Sarah McQuarrie (Nauvoo, Ill.)

Services are pending.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420