Remington Kristine Viney

Site staff by Site staff

Sun Prairie/Kimberly — Remington Kristine Viney, age 26, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was flying in the seat of an airplane surrounded by miles of breath-taking sky; doing what she loved. She was born March 14, 1994 at St. Mary’s in Madison, daughter to Kevin and Tia (Scanlon) Viney. Her accomplishments were many but her most memorable asset and what was most important to her was the depth and breadth of her relationships with family and friends

She graduated with honors from Sun Prairie High School in 2012. She earned an Associate degree in Tactical Aircraft Maintenance and then received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from UW-Madison in 2017.

Remington was passionate about any adventure that life had to offer! She obtained her pilot license in high school. While in college, she was the captain of the Wisconsin Flying Team. Additionally, she was a founding member of the Women in Aviation, Madison chapter. She enlisted in the Wisconsin Air National Guard in 2013. She proudly served through several deployments and obtained the rank of Staff Sargent. She pursued accreditations and licensing to receive her commercial pilot license in addition to becoming a flight instructor. Remington was working on her degree in Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics. During her service in the guard, she met the love of her life, fellow service member, Kyle Henry. They shared so much together including her passion for real estate, flying, and raising her future stepson, Kellan. Above all else, her family was the anchor of her life and she was so excited for her future with her fiancée, Kyle.

She is survived by her fiancée Kyle Henry and his son Kellan; parents Kevin Viney and Tia Scanlon Pulvermacher and Vic Pulvermacher; her younger brother Dane; stepbrother Kyle Pulvermacher (Angie, Jocelyn and Carly); maternal grandparents Dan and Rose Imhoff and Richard (Paula) Scanlon; paternal grandmother Annabelle Acker; her aunts, Trish Scanlon (Pat Laemmrich); Kristine Viney; Emily Scanlon; uncles Ed Scanlon; and Ryan Scanlon; cousins Rocco, Kaydee, and Evan; Malec (Elsie) and Avery; and Matt Thornton. She also leaves behind many extended Imhoff, Pulvermacher, Scanlon, Viney, Rees and Acker family members. Remington is also survived by future in-laws, Elston and Brenda Henry; sister-in-law Jerica (Chad) Morris and their children Reagan and Evan. She also leaves behind furry friends, Ella and Tyson. Finally, Remington leaves behind her military, aviation and community family and friends.

Remington is preceded in death by her grandfather Orville Viney, grandfather Ed Acker and grandparents Wally and Alice Pulvermacher.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be required for Mass and visitation in church and gathering space. Limited capacity for Mass of 250 people. Remington’s Mass will be live streamed at www.saintalberts.org

In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Remington, memorials may be sent to Cress Funeral home. Our hope is to establish a charity in Remington’s honor.

A special thank you to the first responders in Rock County and 115th Fighter Wing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.