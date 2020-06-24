Remains of Wisconsin woman found in Minnesota, charges filed

Associated Press by Associated Press

BLAINE, Minn. — Authorities say the remains of a Wisconsin woman missing for more than three years have been found north of the Twin Cities a week after a suspect was charged with killing her.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the remains of 50-year-old Beth Johnson, of Nelson, were recovered in Blaine. Last week prosecutors charged 48-year-old Randall Merrick, of Rochester, with first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse.

The criminal complaint alleges that Merrick killed Johnson sometime between Christmas Day of 2016 and March 12, 2017, in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, and buried or hid her body.

