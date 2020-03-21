Remaining Wisconsin residents stuck on Grand Princess cruise ship return home

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Four Wisconsin residents who were stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship returned home Friday night, according to a news release.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Saturday that the four passengers were escorted to their homes for self-quarantine, following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

There were originally 38 Wisconsin residents aboard the ship, all of whom were asymptomatic and have not tested positive for COVID-19. The first group of 29 returned to Wisconsin on March 15.

Two of the passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas for personal reasons. Two other passengers are still in California and will return to Wisconsin at a later date. One passenger chose to stay in California.

