Remainder of Big Ten Tournament canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The remainder of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis will not be played.

The decision was made late Thursday morning. On Wednesday, it was announced that the rest of the tournament would be played without fans.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday evening, the NBA suspended play indefinitely after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

League officials have not yet clarified if a player within the tournament has tested positive for the virus. The SEC and ACC tournaments have also been canceled at this time.

The NCAA Tournament is still expected to be played without fans in attendance.

