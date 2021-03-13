Reinhart R. Popp

Reinhart “Reiney” R. Popp, 93 of Tomah passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Serenity House, Tomah.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 W. Monroe Street, Tomah. Father Samuel McCarthy will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 16, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Weds at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

