Rehab center celebrates graduates

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Graduation is a time for celebration and a local rehab center is going above and beyond to honor some of their favorite young employees.

Maci Stevens, Grace Higgins and Caitlyn Blume are all certified nursing assistants at Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehab Center outside of Dodgeville.

To celebrate their graduation, the residents at the center honored them with gifts, flowers and balloons.

