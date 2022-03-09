Registration for MSCR summer programs opens Monday

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Registration for summer programs run by Madison School & Community Recreation opens next week, officials with the Madison Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday.

Madison residents interested in signing up can do so starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 14. Non-residents can sign up starting at 8 a.m. on March 28.

The district’s MSCR programming includes a collection of activities like boating, camps, arts, swimming and more. A full catalog of available programs is available online.

Fee assistance is available for most of the available programs, according to district leaders. A Spanish version of the program guide is also available online.

