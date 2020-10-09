Registration for Goodman Center Thanksgiving baskets begins Monday

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Center is getting ready to launch its annual Thanksgiving basket drive.

Registration for the annual drive opens on Monday, October 12th and runs through October 23rd. Registration can be done online at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving or by calling 608-204-8018 between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Goodman Center is expecting a bigger need than usual this year, due to the pandemic. During its annual Hunger Heroes drive over the summer, the Center said it was serving four times as many families as it normally does.

For that reason, they’re also looking for donations from the community. You can donate online at the Goodman Center’s website.

There are other ways to help, too, by hosting a food drive — either in person or virtually — or volunteering. Information on those opportunities is also available here.

