UW nurse raises over $8,000 for area food banks

MADISON, Wis. — A Registered Nurse at UW Health has raised over $8,000 in under two weeks for the Dane County Food Pantry Network.

Sue Wolfe said she was looking for a way to pay forward the warm messages of support health care professionals throughout the country have been receiving for their efforts combating COVID-19.

“People have been so kind. You feel it–you really do,” Wolfe said. “You feel it from other people. You feel this thank you for taking care of people.”

After recognizing the drastic increase in food bank usage, due to coronavirus hardships, Wolfe decided to focus her energy there.

So she reached out to her colleagues in the hospital’s Emergency Department with the idea to raise funds for food banks across Dane County.

According to Wolfe those colleagues were more than happy to help.

She said the majority of donations didn’t exceed 50 dollars but because so many staff members were willing to participate they were able to raise more money than she could’ve expected.

Wolfe has been a nurse for over 35 years and says she feels lucky to have a job where she is able to help others.

