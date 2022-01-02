Regent Street and Park Street reopen following crash

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Regent Street and Park Street are back open Sunday following a crash.

According to Dane Co. Officials, two cars were involved in the crash. One car collided with a light pole.

No injuries were reported, though one person was examined for some mild stomach pain.

The pole was only slightly damaged.

No further information has been released.

