‘Refund the Community’ painted on downtown Madison street

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrators are once again making their message loud and clear by painting on a street right on the Capitol Square.

“Refund the Community” was painted in big bold yellow lettering on West Mifflin Street right outside of the Capitol on Tuesday night.

It is the third such message to be painted in Madison in recent months.

