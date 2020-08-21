Refresh your home

Shopping for new home flooring can be a daunting task. Retailers provide personalized service for their customers in selecting the best fit for their needs by offering renderings through online room visualizers and in-store browsing.

Accommodating many aesthetic styles

CTW Abbey Carpet and Floor has been serving the greater Madison area for 20 years. We provide all types of flooring, as well as cabinet and countertop design and installation.

Right now, the most popular flooring type industrywide is luxury vinyl tile and plank. Luxury vinyl is a diverse product that accommodates many aesthetic styles, including a wide wood-look plank, a hand-scraped plank or a grouted tile look. In addition, luxury vinyl is 100% waterproof and is warmer and softer underfoot than wood or tile. New styles, colors and technologies are coming out every year.

Floor care and carpet cleaning is another service that CTW provides. For all major carpet manufacturers, your carpets must be steam-cleaned every 12 to 18 months to maintain warranties. We provide this service to help our customers get the most out of their carpet for years to come.

We have some great new technologies to help customers explore their options remotely. Many of our flooring manufacturers have online room visualizers now. This allows you to take a picture of a room or space in your home and digitally render different flooring types for your project. You can change the direction, flooring type and colors until you find the best option for you.

CTW is a little different than our competitors in Madison. When you come into our store, you will be met by a member of our capable and experienced sales staff. They will guide you through the selection process to find the option that best fits your needs. That same sales associate will continue to communicate and support you through every step of the process, including selection, design, measurement and installation. This personalization and attention to detail help ensure the highest caliber of customer service, which is the foundation of our business.

CTW is a family-run business, and at our core we are focused on providing outstanding products and services while treating all our customers with the time and attention they deserve. We strive to be the best at what we do. We have our customers’ best interests at heart, and it shows in the outstanding quality of our work. The thing that most sets us apart is our helpful, honest and knowledgeable staff. You come into CTW as a customer, but you leave as a friend.

Start-to-Finish Flooring Experts

There’s a reason FLOOR360 installs more floors in newly constructed homes than any other company in Wisconsin. FLOOR360, which has locations in Madison and Milwaukee, has dedicated teams of experts working both in showrooms and at job sites to deliver the high-quality products their clients expect — both on time and on budget.

“We pride ourselves on being the start-to-finish project experts that builders, remodelers and homeowners can rely on,” says Jen Fickling, director of residential sales at FLOOR360.

When they first visit the company’s showrooms, clients are paired with an interior designer who listens to their wishes and needs in order to tailor the best options. Clients are encouraged to bring photos of styles they like in order to aid the design process.

Fickling says wood and wood-look flooring are the most popular trends right now, and their designers can go over all the options to achieve that look while meeting the client’s needs for comfort, durability and water-resistance. FLOOR360 also can design and fabricate custom area rugs and stair runners for an extra dimension of style.

“We’ve found a large demand for those products, which add some softness and a further element of design to areas of homes and businesses,” says Fickling.

FLOOR360 also carries the latest trends in design-driven products, and its buying power helps make those high-end options more affordable.

After the design phase, FLOOR360 continues its commitment to clients by providing installation teams with detailed CAD drawings and layouts to ensure the end product matches the design. And its dedicated service department works swiftly to resolve any issues that may arise.

While FLOOR360’s showroom is available by appointment only to ensure personalized and dedicated attention to each client, clients also can set up virtual appointments to work with designers.

“We’ve helped many clients virtually due to COVID or simply time constraints and have found that simply delivering samples for final approval to a client’s home after a selection appointment is just as convenient to them as reviewing them in the showroom with the designer,” Fickling says.

Finding Flooring That Fits Your Life — and Your Budget

Well-chosen floors can enhance the comfort and value of your home. Whether you gravitate toward hardwoods, soft carpets or something in between, here are five factors to keep in mind when selecting flooring.

Function

Some materials are better than others for certain activities. For example, tile is the go-to for bathroom floors because it’s water-resistant. Likewise, many people choose carpeting for bedrooms because it absorbs sound and feels warm beneath bare feet.

Traffic

Durable flooring is smart for high-traffic spaces. Stone tile’s toughness makes it a classic choice for entryways, while hardwoods are popular for gathering spaces because they combine charm and brawn. If some of your foot traffic comes from pet paws, invest in a scratch-resistant surface.

Sustainability

Shrink your carbon footprint by choosing renewable, biodegradable flooring. Made from materials such as linseed oil and mineral pigments, linoleum is one of the most eco-friendly options.

Maintenance

Some types of flooring, such as vinyl, require little maintenance. Others need TLC to address wear and stains. These include hardwoods, which should be refinished at least once per decade, and cork, which must be resealed every few years.

Budget

In addition to comparing the prices of different flooring options, factor in the costs of installation and upkeep. If you’re hoping to install the flooring yourself, laminate and engineered wood are DIY-friendly options.

No matter what type of flooring you choose, it’s important to stick to your budget. According to Josh Fetting, UW Credit Union’s consumer lending sales manager, a home equity line of credit (HELOC) is the right fit for many homeowners because they can borrow just the right amount of money for flooring projects and other renovations.

“Instead of borrowing a lump sum that might be too large and paying interest on that amount, you can borrow exactly what you need, when you need it, and pay less interest,” he says.

UW Credit Union offers HELOCs, mortgages and other types of loans. Visit uwcu.org for details.