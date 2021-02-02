Referee dies after collapsing during high school basketball game

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A referee who collapsed during a high school basketball game Monday night has died, according to reports.

WisSports.net’s Travis Wilson says the referee passed away shortly after collapsing during the game between Richland Center and Mount Horeb.

Despite tragic outcome, a huge thank you has to go out to the people who jumped into action to administer first aid. Several people from Mount Horeb & Richland Center were on the court within seconds when the official showed signs of distress, and CPR was started immediately. https://t.co/yv7BODEsUC — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) February 2, 2021

The game was being livestreamed at the time, but the stream was paused after the referee collapsed. The video has since been made private.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.