Referee dies after collapsing during high school basketball game
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A referee who collapsed during a high school basketball game Monday night has died, according to reports.
WisSports.net’s Travis Wilson says the referee passed away shortly after collapsing during the game between Richland Center and Mount Horeb.
The game was being livestreamed at the time, but the stream was paused after the referee collapsed. The video has since been made private.
