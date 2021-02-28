Reedsburg’s historic season ends in the Division 2 State Final

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

LA CROSSE, Wis. – In their second trip to the state girls basketball season, Reedsburg made history.

The Beavers won their first game at state in school history when they knocked off New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 2 State Semifinals to advance to their first state title game.

In the Division 2 Final, Reedsburg fell to Notre Dame 68-56. Mahra Wieman led the way for the Beavers with 17 points.

