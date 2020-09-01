Reedsburg woman attempts to damage equipment in hospital, damages equipment inside police squad

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Reedsburg Police Department

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Samantha J. Day, 22, of Reedsburg, was arrested after police responded to a report of an intoxicated female in the 200 block of South Park Street Sunday at 4:34 a.m.

Day was taken to a nearby hospital, a release said. Day was yelling profanities at health care workers and attempted to damage equipment.

The release said Day damaged equipment inside the police squad during transport to the Sauk County Jail. She threatened to harm the officer when he was not at work, police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and threats to a law enforcement officer.



