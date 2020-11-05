Reedsburg voters react to 2020 election

REEDSBURG, Wis.– If you drove through Reedsburg during the 2020 Election season, you would have seen a lot of political yard signs for both candidates.

City of Reedsburg Clerk Jacob Crosetto says the community is nearly split in half, and that’s almost exactly how the city voted last night.

Mimi Wuest and Dee Lambert decompressed over lunch after a stressful night.

“We went back and forth between fear and hope,” Wuest said.

Both Wuest and Lambert voted for Biden in the 2020 Election.

“Biden wasn’t my hero, but he is an honorable man and he has compassion,” Wuest said. “Boy, those are two things that are really missing.”

The ladies said they’re disappointed with what they’re seeing today from an incredibly close race.

“I haven’t totally given up, but it points out that this country is really split down the middle,” Lambert said.

Out of the nearly 5,000 ballots cast, President Donald Trump unofficially won Reedsburg by 230 votes, according to City of Reedsburg Clerk Jacob Crosetto said.

Overall, Reedsburg saw about 83 percent voter turnout, with more that 1,700 in-person votes and about 3,000 absentee votes, according to Crosetto.

“It seemed like Biden got about 58 percent of the early votes and Trump received about 70 percent of the in-person votes,” Crosetto said.

Crosetto said 118 ballots were not returned. Five voters were given provisional ballots.

Despite Biden winning both Sauk County and the state of Wisconsin, Trump supporters like Robert Banbury haven’t given up yet.

“I’m still hoping for Trump,” Banbury said.

As a lifelong republican, Banbury said he can’t remember an election like this one.

“Never, never,” Banbury said. “I’ve been watching since Truman and Eisenhower.”

Banbury said he’s surprised at the number of votes for Biden, a candidate he thinks is too old to be president.

“I think Wisconsin residents are smart enough to realize that we can agree to disagree,” Banbury said.

He admits he’s been wrong in past presidential elections, but believes the country needs Trump’s energy.

“Whichever way it goes, I still believe in the USA,” Banbury said.

Sauk County rarely votes the same way for long, so it’s hard to tell which way they’ll lean four years from now.

